MANCHESTER UNITED 1 WEST HAM UNITED 1

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was sent off for the second time in a month at Old Trafford on Sunday and was left more frustrated by a 1-1 draw with West Ham United that left his side further off the Premier League pace.

Mourinho, who had been sent to the stands against Burnley last month for abuse towards referee Mark Clattenburg, this time received his matching orders from Jon Moss in the 27th minute after petulantly kicking a drinks bottle down the touchline.

Mourinho was angry at Paul Pogba's booking with the score at 1-1, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's third goal in two league games having cancelled out Diafra Sakho's header after 90 seconds, the second fastest Premier League goal conceded by United at Old Trafford.

United largely dominated the match but were thwarted by fine goalkeeping from Darren Randolph and had to settle for a fourth consecutive home draw which left them in sixth place, 11 points off the top of the table.

