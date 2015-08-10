An NBC logo filled with candies is pcitured in the NBC store inside Rockefeller Center in New York April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NBC Sports Group, the sole broadcaster of Premier League matches in the United States, said on Monday it has agreed to a six-year extension of the deal that has seen thriving viewership for top-flight English football in recent seasons.

The deal will continue to make all 380 Premier League matches each season available to fans on the NBC Sports Group's platforms, including NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, and Telemundo.

Financial terms of the extension were not announced.

"We are excited to continue our tremendous partnership with the Premier League, and we look forward to presenting the world’s finest football league to Americans for many years to come," said NBC Sports Group Chairman Mark Lazarus.

"As sports fans, there’s nothing better than waking up on a weekend morning to live and relevant events."

NBC is in the final season of a three-year, $250 million (160 million pounds) deal with the Premier League. The new deal will run through the 2021-22 season. NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp.

"NBC Sports has done a fantastic job broadcasting the Barclays Premier League for the last two seasons and we are extremely pleased that they have invested in our U.S. rights." said Premier League Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore.

The Premier League averaged 479,000 viewers on NBC and NBCSN last year, up 9 percent from its debut season in 2013-14.

