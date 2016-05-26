Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has been assured full control of football-related decisions by the club's hierarchy as he aims for the side's immediate return to the Premier League.

The 56-year old signed a three-year deal to remain as Newcastle's manager, despite a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave St. James' Park if the Magpies were relegated to the Championship.

Newcastle's transfer policy has come under heavy criticism after being involved in a relegation scrap all season, having spent around 80 million pounds on signings in the last two transfer windows.

The Spaniard said he was under no pressure to sell any of his players.

"What I have is the assurance that if I don't want to sell any players I don't have to. We can keep all the players who we want to," Benitez said.

"To keep these players, if I want them, is massive because we have a good team. We saw that in the last games."

"Football business, I will have responsibility off."

Newcastle were last relegated to the Championship in 2009, but secured promotion back to the top flight the following season.

The former Real Madrid boss said he was looking forward to the challenges of Championship football.

"It is difficult because you have good teams and intensity. It is an exciting league and we have to be ready," he added.

"I am here because I am convinced we can go up next season, stay there for a long time and even win trophies."

