Newcastle United 1 Bournemouth 3

Relegation-threatened Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 at home by Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, heaping more pressure on coach Steve McClaren.

"I’m very disappointed. That was definitely a poor performance and 'going down' material. The only positive is that we have 10 games to go," McClaren told the BBC.

Newcastle started sharply but the visitors went ahead when United defender Steven Taylor diverted Joshua King’s cross past his own keeper Rob Elliot at the near post in the 28th minute.

The hosts were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Benik Afobe was brought down by Jack Colback, but Bournemouth doubled their lead in the 70th when King slammed the ball into the roof of the net after being found by Matt Ritchie.

Ayoze Perez gave the home fans a glimmer of hope 10 minutes later by netting Jonjo Shelvey’s sublime pass, but Bournemouth added a third through Charlie Daniels in the second minute of stoppage time to pull further away from the bottom three.

"We have got to find the fighters in the team and the performance today did not epitomise that. We cannot play like that and hope to stay up," said McClaren, adding that the team had lost their shape.

"Normally we are a good attacking team, but today we were poor on the ball. You can only say that the pressure got to them," he said. "I can’t see any positives but we have to stick together as a staff and as a team and fight."

