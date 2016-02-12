Football Soccer - Newcastle United v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - St James' Park - 16/1/16Newcastle United's Jack Colback in action with West Ham's Cheikhou KouyateAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio,...

Midfielder Jack Colback and striker Emmanuel Riviere have recovered from injuries in time to make the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash against 13th-placed Chelsea, manager Steve McClaren said on Friday.

Colback has not featured since sustaining a hamstring injury in last month's win over West Ham Untied, while Riviere, who has made just one appearance this season, has been struggling with a knee problem.

"We have lots of injuries, probably too many, but no fresh ones. We have had Jack Colback training all week and Manu Riviere, so there's two to be added to the squad," McClaren told reporters.

Having been knocked out of both domestic Cups, Newcastle have an 18-day break following Saturday's clash and McClaren hopes to welcome back injured players Papiss Cisse, Vurnon Anita, Gabriel Obertan and Massadio Haidara.

After beating West Brom last weekend, Newcastle, who are fourth bottom of the table, a point above the relegation zone, head to Stamford Bridge looking for back-to-back league wins for the first time since November 2014.

