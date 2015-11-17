Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse has vowed to force his way back into the Magpies starting line-up after falling down the pecking order through a combination of injury and the emergence of Ayoze Perez.

Cisse has struggled with a number of ailments over the last few seasons, having gone under the knife for a broken kneecap in the previous campaign and suffering a back strain earlier this one.

The 30-year-old, who has scored once in eight appearances, has not started a game since September, with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Perez the preferred choice of manager Steve McClaren.

Mitrovic, Perez and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum have carried the scoring burden for the misfiring Magpies, who moved out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season when they beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Nov. 7.

Cisse, who has been linked with a move away from St James' Park in the last three transfer windows, is keen to get back to the business of scoring goals.

"As I say, I know myself and what I can bring. If I play I will get chances to score and win games for Newcastle. I haven't had that chance of late so I need to keep going," Cisse told the Chronicle.

"When I go into work, I work hard. I know I must keep being busy and working. It feels like you've worked for nothing after a week of training when you don't play.

"In my head I feel like I've done nothing. But I must keep going. That's the life of a footballer sometimes. It's hard for me but I always say I will keep going."

Cisse also says he hopes Newcastle can put together a string of results to steer them to safety.

"It hasn't been easy for Newcastle at this moment. We need to keep going and work hard. We have had some players going away with the national team and others stayed here," he added.

"All you can do is work hard and maybe next week against Leicester it can be good again."

Newcastle host third-place Leicester City on Saturday when the league resumes after the international break.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)