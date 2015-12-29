Newcastle United must learn from their mistakes if they are to get themselves out of the relegation zone, captain Fabricio Coloccini has said after their latest Premier League defeat on Monday.

"It has been a very tough year and there are so many things we need to improve on," Coloccini told the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk) after his team's 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion.

"Hopefully we can put those things right over the next year, improve on the mistakes we are making.

"We have to work hard to turn this situation around as soon as possible, and we will do that. We are going to work very hard to get out of the relegation zone."

Monday's defeat left the Magpies third from bottom in the table, two points behind 17th-placed Swansea City.

Newcastle are one of the lowest scoring teams in the league, having netted 19 goals in 19 games so far, and Coloccini has urged the side to be more clinical in front of goal.

"We didn't play well. We had a couple of chances but we didn't score and we have now lost two games in three days," Coloccini said.

"We defended well for big parts of the game but you cannot defend for 95 minutes. The opposition are always going to have a chance that way, and they may score.

"When we get chances we have to take them. The Premier League is very difficult and you have to score when the opportunity is there."

Newcastle travel to take on league leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)