Newcastle United have signed striker Seydou Doumbia on loan from AS Roma subject to the player receiving a visa, the Premier League club said on their website on Monday (www.nufc.co.uk).

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Roma 12 months ago but scored only two goals in 13 Serie A appearances.

Doumbia also had a spell on loan at his former club CSKA Moscow earlier this season.

He scored six goals in eight Champions League matches for CSKA who were knocked out in the group stages.

"It has always been a dream to play in the Premier League and now that dream has come true," said Doumbia. "I am looking forward to helping the club get some wins and climb the table."

Newcastle, who are third from bottom, visit 12th-placed Everton on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)