Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Newcastle United said on Monday it had signed midfielder Isaac Hayden from Arsenal on a five-year deal.
The 21-year-old, who spent the last season on loan at Hull City, made 18 league appearances to help the club make a money-spinning return to the England's top flight with a win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship playoff final.
"Newcastle is a massive football club and to be given the opportunity to come here and progress my career is fantastic," Hayden told the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk).
"Being at Arsenal was a great experience, I learnt a lot there and have a lot to thank them for, but I needed to move on and so when Newcastle came in for me I jumped at the chance."
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.