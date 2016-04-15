Football Soccer - Stoke City v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Britannia Stadium - 2/3/16Newcastle United's Daryl Janmaat looks dejected at the end Reuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

Newcastle United defender Daryl Janmaat has been ruled out of Saturday's Premier League clash with Swansea City with two injuries, including two broken fingers for reportedly punching a wall.

Janmaat injured his groin during relegation-threatened Newcastle's 3-1 defeat by Southampton at St Mary's last weekend.

He then hurt his hand after punching a wall at halftime following a heated exchange in the dressing room, British media reported.

"Janmaat will be unavailable for the Magpies' forthcoming fixture against Swansea at the weekend," Newcastle said on their website (www.nufc.co.uk). "He will be reviewed further next week and the club will provide an update in due course."

Newcastle sit second-bottom in the table with six games to play.

