Football Soccer - Newcastle United v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - St James' Park - 12/1/16Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after scoring the second goal for Newcastle from the penalty spotAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will be out of action for a couple of weeks after picking up a knee ligament injury, manager Steve McClaren has said.

The 21-year-old Serbian did not travel with the rest of the squad to the club's five-day warm weather training camp in Spain but should recover in time for the Premier League clash against Stoke City on Mar. 2.

Mitrovic has struggled to make an impact since joining the club from Anderlecht during the close season, having scored just five goals in 22 league appearances this campaign.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)