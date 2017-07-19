FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newcastle sign winger Murphy from Norwich City
July 19, 2017 / 2:47 PM / a day ago

Newcastle sign winger Murphy from Norwich City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England v Germany - UEFA Euro U21 Championships Semifinals - City Stadium, Tychy, Poland - 27 June, 2017. England's Jacob Murphy and Germany's Serge Gnabry and Yannick Gerhardt in action.Andrzej Iwanczuk

(Reuters) - Newcastle United have signed England under-21 winger Jacob Murphy from Norwich City, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old scored 10 times in 41 appearances for Norwich City last season, including two goals against Newcastle in the Championship.

British media reported the transfer fee at 12 million pounds ($15.63 million).

"He's a young and talented player and hopefully he can develop even more here," Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said in a statement.

"We hope he can show us the passion, commitment and ability that he showed in the Championship last season."

Murphy, a boyhood Newcastle fan, represented England at the Under-21 European Championships last month where he helped his side reach the semi-finals.

Murphy is Benitez's third signing in the close season transfer window after adding winger Christian Atsu from Chelsea and defender Florian Lejeune from Eibar.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

