Newcastle's Ayoze Perez in action with Manchester United's Ashley Young. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez has signed a five-and-a-half contract through to 2021, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, linked with a transfer British media, has made more than 50 league appearances for Newcastle, scoring 12 goals.

"The truth is I'm really happy here, so it's a good thing for me -- and I hope it's the same for the Geordie family," Perez told the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk).

Perez, who joined Newcastle from Spanish second tier side Tenerife in 2013, has played in 21 league matches this campaign, scoring five goals.

Newcastle, who are third-bottom in the table, travel to 12th-placed Everton on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)