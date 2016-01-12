Football - Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 21/11/15Jonjo Shelvey celebrates scoring the second goal for Swansea City from the penalty spotMandatory Credit: Action Images / Rebecca NadenLivepic

Newcastle United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Swansea City midfielder Jonjo Shelvey for a fee of 12 million pounds ($17.4 million), the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is expected to undergo a medical later on Tuesday.

Shelvey joined Swansea from Liverpool in 2013 for a reported 5 million pounds. He has made 79 Premier League appearances and scored 10 goals for the Welsh club, who are fourth-bottom in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

He was named in England manager Roy Hodgson's squad for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland in September and has made 14 Premier League starts this season.

