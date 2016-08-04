Britain Soccer Football - Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Football League Championship Play-Off Final - Wembley Stadium - 28/5/16Mohamed Diame celebrates scoring the first goal for Hull CityAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

Newcastle United have signed Senegalese midfielder Mohamed Diame from Hull City and Irish defender Ciaran Clark from Aston Villa, the Championship club has said.

Diame, who scored 10 goals in 45 appearances for Hull last season, including the winner in the Championship playoff final in May, has signed a three-year contract with Newcastle, who will be hoping to make an immediate return to the top flight.

"It's a great feeling to be a Newcastle player. Everybody close to me knows how desperate I am to play in the Premier League again," the 29-year-old told Newcastle's website (www.nufc.co.uk).

Clark, 26, played 18 league games as Villa were relegated from the Premier League last season and was called up to Ireland's squad for Euro 2016. He has inked a five-year deal with Newcastle.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)