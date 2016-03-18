LONDON Rafa Benitez has called on Newcastle United's fans to create "a wall of sound" for the Spanish coach's first home game in charge on Sunday, a crunch relegation battle with north-east rivals Sunderland.

In an open letter to supporters published by the Newcastle Chronicle, the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea boss also thanked the fans for the "heartfelt reception" he had been given since replacing the sacked Steve McClaren last week.

"I have been in the opposing dugout at St James' Park and I know when I take my place on the home side I will be backed by some of the most passionate fans in the world," Benitez said.

"In fact the strength of your famous support is one of the many things that drew me to this club.

"On Sunday, Sunderland's team will face not only the 11 players on the pitch but a 50,000-strong army. I hope you will not underestimate the importance of the role you will play...you can make the crucial difference," added Benitez.

"Let's create a wall of sound and a tide of black and white. I am sure there will be respect on both sides, that's important, but I have no doubt the atmosphere you will create will be electrifying and imposing."

Newcastle are second-bottom of the table, two places and one point worse off than Sunderland.

Benitez's first game at the helm ended in a 1-0 defeat at leaders Leicester City on Monday and he has responded by working his players hard in training.

Sunderland coach Sam Allardyce has taken a different approach this week.

"I've done the opposite to Rafa and given the players a bit of time off," said Allardyce. "We can't get any fitter than we are now.

"The mental state of the derby is the most important thing to me. That will determine whether the players win or not.

"If they have a mental fragility and can't take the pressure off, then it will be very difficult."

The two coaches have fallen out in the past but former West Ham United, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle supremo Allardyce said there was no longer any friction between the pair.

"It was stuff we used to do, mind games," said the Sunderland coach. "I was into that back then.

"But I saw Rafa when he was at Chelsea and I was at West Ham and it was fine. No problem."

