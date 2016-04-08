Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
Newcastle United winger Andros Townsend said he does not regret swapping a chance to win the Premier League title with Tottenham Hotspur for a relegation battle.
The 24-year-old moved in search of regular first-team football in January but could soon be dealing with life in the Championship (second-tier) as his new team are second-bottom in the table with seven games remaining.
"I definitely don't have any regrets," he told the Evening Standard.
"I'm playing for a massive club and playing Premier League football. I'm playing 90 minutes of games, and I'm 100 percent delighted with the move I made to Newcastle.
"You see the fans out there and see how passionate they are, and we're desperate to give them something to cheer about. We're going to try our hardest to get ourselves out of the situation that we're in."
Newcastle, who have lost five of their last six league fixtures, are away to Southampton on Saturday.
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
SYDNEY Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal confrontations with the India captain during the four-test series starting this month, former batsman Mike Hussey has said.