Newcastle United's Joey Barton (seated) reacts after being struck by Arsenal's Gervinho (unseen) during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Arsenal and Newcastle United were both fined 30,000 pounds Tuesday for failing to control their players following their ill-tempered opening Premier League match, the Football Association said.

Arsenal had striker Gervinho sent off in the 76th minute of the 0-0 draw at St James' Park following a tussle with Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton who received a yellow card for his part in the fracas.

Gervinho was subsequently given a three-match ban along with team-mate Alex Song, who was suspended for violent conduct following an earlier altercation with Barton.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission today (Tuesday) found both Newcastle United and Arsenal guilty of failing to control their players," the FA said in a statement on their website (www.thefa.com).

"The charges relate to an incident during their recent league fixture at St James' Park Saturday 13 August 2011.

"Both clubs denied the charge and requested a non-personal hearing. In each case, the charge was proven by the Regulatory Commission and both clubs have been fined 30,000."

Newcastle said on their website they had requested written reasons for the decision and will consider their position after these have been received.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)