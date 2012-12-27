LONDON Newcastle United's top scorer Demba Ba could leave in the January transfer window because of a release clause in his contract, manager Alan Pardew said on Thursday.

The Senegal striker has scored 11 Premier League goals this season but has been linked with a move from St James' Park. British media reported Ba could be prised away for a buyout fee of around 7 million pounds.

"I think he will stay, but there's a possibility he could go because of the clause that's still in force," Pardew told Sky Sports News.

Asked whether Ba might leave at the end of the season, Pardew said he thought the player's future would be resolved before then.

"I won't let it run until the summer. I'll do something about it. We will either move Demba on or we will secure him in the summer," he said.

