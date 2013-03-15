Newcastle United's Hatem Ben Arfa (R) celebrates with his team mates after scoring against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Newcastle United are likely to be without midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa for the rest of the season after manager Alan Pardew said on Friday the France international needed surgery.

"He needs an operation on his hamstring and he could miss the rest of the year (season)," Pardew told a news conference.

"It is terrible news. Hatem gives us the X-factor and will be a big miss."

The injury-prone Ben Arfa had been out for 12 weeks before returning to play in the first leg of their Europa League tie against Anzhi Makhachkala in which he aggravated his hamstring.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)