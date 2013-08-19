MANCHESTER, England Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew accused Arsenal on Monday of being disrespectful in their bid to sign midfielder Yohan Cabaye hours before his side's Premier League opener at Manchester City.

A fuming Pardew left the Frenchman out of his team for the game, which they lost 4-0, after the offer from the north London club which media reports said had been in the region of 10 million pounds ($15.67 million).

"It's tough for his head to be turned on the eve of a game. I didn't see any reason why that needed to happen," Pardew told a news conference.

"And why they couldn't give us the respect and honour of waiting till Tuesday morning is beyond me."

Pardew declined to confirm the value of the offer from Arsenal, who have so far failed to sign any significant players in this transfer window, but said it had been below the club's valuation of the midfielder.

"I think it's a very difficult situation when a player gets news like that," he added.

"It's very hard to get your head round to play a game of this magnitude. I don't want to comment any more than that but it's pretty obvious I am upset about it."

Pardew questioned whether the transfer window should even still be open once the season started with the likes of Liverpool's Luis Suarez, Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale and Manchester United's Wayne Rooney similarly being linked with moves.

"I think there's a question of the window being closed before we kick off the Premier League season," he said.

"I know the Premier League did enquire to the European leagues to perhaps do it and they said the European leagues wouldn't fall in line.

"But after the summer we have had, with the situations we have had, with Rooney as well, it's definitely something they need to put under the microscope once again."

($1 = 0.6381 British pounds)

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Toby Davis)