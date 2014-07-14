City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
Newcastle United have signed French attacking midfielder Remy Cabella from Montpellier on a six-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Cabella was a member of the French World Cup squad in Brazil but did not play a match as the team reached the quarter-finals.
"It is great to finally be a Newcastle player," Cabella told Newcastle's website. "This is a move that I really wanted to make, as I have heard nothing but good things about Newcastle United from everyone I spoke to.
"I wanted to join a great English club and that is why I have arrived here. I'm looking forward to pulling on the shirt and playing in this magnificent stadium, and I will give this club my maximum."
British media reported that Cabella cost Newcastle 12 million pounds ($20.2 million) which would make him the club's third most expensive signing after former England strikers Michael Owen, in 2005, and Alan Shearer in 1996.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ian Ransom)
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to talisman Lionel Messi on Sunday after the Argentine scored twice in a 4-2 win over Valencia to rack up at least 40 goals in all competitions for the eighth year in a row.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.