Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Newcastle United's Dutch international forward Siem de Jong has suffered a thigh injury and is likely to be out for a "number of months", leaving the Premier League club short of attacking options.
Newcastle said in a statement on their website (www.nufc.co.uk) on Friday that De Jong had suffered the injury in training and will be assessed further next week.
It is a blow for manager Alan Pardew, whose squad was already short of attacking options.
Loic Remy, the club's top scorer last season, rejoined parent club Queens Park Rangers before signing for Chelsea and they loaned out Hatem Ben Arfa on deadline day to Hull City.
The 25-year-old De Jong, who signed a six-year deal with Newcastle after leaving Ajax Amsterdam in July, missed much of the last campaign through injury. He has made three appearances this season.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).