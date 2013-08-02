Olympique Lyon's Bafetimbi Gomis (R) celebrates with team mate Anthony Reveillere after scoring against Nice during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Olympique Lyon have reached agreement with Newcastle United over the transfer of striker Bafetimbi Gomis to the Premier League side, the Ligue 1 club's president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Friday.

Newcastle will pay up to 10 million euros (8.70 million pounds) for the 27-year-old, who scored 16 league goals for Lyon last season, Aulas told French paper Le Journal du Dimanche website (www.lejdd.fr).

"We agreed on Newcastle's offer for a eight million euros transfer plus two million in bonuses. The club has come to accept the player's salary claims," Aulas was quoted as saying.

"The deal is now subject to an agreement over the agents fees," he added.

"I understand there's a problem over the amount and the payment of the fees ... Hopefully, it would be settled within the next 24 or 48 hours."

Gomis, who has played 12 times for France, has been one of the most consistent players in the French league for years, scoring at least 10 goals in each of the last seven seasons.

(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)