Wenger rejects 'completely false' reports of Sanchez bust-up
LONDON Reports of a training ground bust-up between Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team mates are "completely false", manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.
NANCY, France France Under-21 full back Massadio Haidara is set to join Newcastle from Ligue 1 Nancy, an official of the French club told Reuters on Monday.
The 20-year-old Haidara will undergo a medical on Tuesday before signing for the English Premier League team.
"It's a definite move," the official said.
Haidara, who has played twice for the France Under-21 team, is poised to sign a five and a half year contract at Newcastle who will pay 3.5 million euros (3 million pounds) for his services.
Haidara, who has played 46 league games since making his Nancy debut in 2010, should become the second French defender to join Newcastle in the transfer window after France right back Mathieu Debuchy.
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
LONDON Chelsea coach Antonio Conte welcomed the pressure other clubs are trying to maintain on his runaway Premier League leaders and said he expected a battle until the season is over.