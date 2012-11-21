France's France's Yohan Cabaye reacts to his team's loss against Spain after their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

LONDON Newcastle United's France midfielder Yohan Cabaye needs surgery on a groin problem and could be out of action until January, manager Alan Pardew said on Wednesday.

"He will definitely have an operation, and we think it's going to be on Friday or Monday, I'm not sure," Pardew told a news conference. "That's a blow to us because he's a top player."

The 26-year-old missed Newcastle's Premier League defeat to Swansea last weekend.

Newcastle are due to host Maritimo in a Europa League Group D match on Thursday. The Premier League side top the group with eight points from four games.

