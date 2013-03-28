Newcastle United's Assistant manager John Carver (back row centre) sits in the stand after being sent off at half time during their Premier League match against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in Wigan, northern England, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Newcastle United assistant manager John Carver and Wigan Athletic first team coach Graham Barrow have been fined 1,000 pounds by the FA following an altercation at halftime in a Premier League match last month.

Carver was left fuming along with the rest of the Newcastle bench after Wigan striker Callum McManaman escaped punishment from the referee for a knee-high tackle on Massadio Haidara at the DW Stadium.

Newcastle's France under-21 international had to be carried off on a stretcher following the incident, although the injury proved to be less severe than first feared and the defender should be fit to play again next month.

Carver and Barrow, who were sent to the stands following the clash on March 17, both faced an FA charge of misconduct after a scuffle as McManaman left the pitch at the interval in Wigan's 2-1 victory.

Carver was also warned about his future conduct while Barrow must serve a one-match touchline ban.

"John Carver has been fined 1,000 pounds and warned to his future conduct as a result of the charge brought against him by the FA following United's match at Wigan Athletic on 17 March," said a statement on the Newcastle website (www.nufc.co.uk).

Wigan's website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk) added: "First team coach GB (Graham Barrow) has been fined 1,000 pounds and given a one-match touchline suspension with immediate effect after accepting an FA charge of misconduct..."

(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)