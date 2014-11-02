Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew gestures during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON "Pardew - back from the dead" read the sign held by a Newcastle United fan dressed as the grim reaper after the Magpies beat Liverpool on Saturday for their third consecutive Premier League victory.

After failing to win any of their first seven league matches, beleaguered manager Alan Pardew looked to be on the way out of St James' Park with disgruntled supporters calling for his head.

But Ayoze Perez's goal against Liverpool earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory and lifted them up to 11th in the table with 13 points from 10 matches.

Having also knocked holders Manchester City out of the League Cup on Wednesday, Pardew has resurrected Newcastle's fortunes and banished the grim reaper lurking over his shoulder.

"If you are Newcastle manager, it is not all gin and tonics and aperitifs," Pardew told reporters after condemning Liverpool to their fourth league defeat of the season.

"There will be rough days. I always knew, and I kept saying it, that we have good spirit and good talent. I am not saying I saw the wins coming, but I knew there was talent."

Pardew has endured a testing relationship with supporters since taking charge in 2010 but the 53-year-old praised the Newcastle faithful after their victory over Liverpool.

"Our fans are brilliant," he said. "That is what this city is about. It breathes and loves football.

"When it does not go well, they let you know, and when it is going well, they let you know. You take the good with the bad."

Pardew, who will have been in charge of the Magpies for four years next month, believes the difficulties he has faced as Newcastle manager have made him a better coach.

"We have had a long four years, we have had some success," he said. "Some success got forgotten but I have always enjoyed it here.

"I would like to think I am coming out of this a better manager. It has been interesting and educational. It tests you, this football club."

(Reporting By Michael Hann; Editing by Rex Gowar)