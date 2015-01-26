Newcastle United caretaker manager John Carver applauds fans after their FA Cup third round soccer match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, central England, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Newcastle United have put caretaker manager John Carver in charge for the rest of the season, the club said on Monday.

The 50-year-old has been at the helm for four matches since Alan Pardew left to join Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Newcastle, who are 11th in the table, extended Carver's deal despite the fact he has yet to win a game.

"At the beginning of this process it was my desire and intention to appoint an individual to the position of head coach who would be available to start immediately," managing director Lee Charnley told the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"Having now explored at some length the options available to us at this time, the decision has been taken to defer the appointment of a permanent head coach until the end of the season.

"The head coach will be a long-term appointment that will play a major role in shaping the future on-field progression of Newcastle United and it is vitally important that we get the right individual," said Charnley.

"Our goal for the season of a minimum top-10 finish remains unchanged and we are confident that John, supported by the backroom staff, will be able to deliver this."

Newcastle travel to struggling Hull City in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Tony Jimenez)