LONDON Newcastle United's plunge down the Premier League table continued on Saturday even though they halted a run of eight defeats with a 1-1 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion.

They even slipped into the bottom three during the course of the afternoon when Victor Anichebe headed Albion into the lead, but ended the day a place and two points above the dreaded line thanks to Ayoze Perez's equaliser.

With two matches to play though they are deep in trouble, having started the day in 15th place and ending it 17th because Aston Villa, Leicester City and their arch-rivals Sunderland all managed crucial victories.

Newcastle coach John Carver, who somewhat bizarrely described himself as the best coach in the Premier League earlier in the week, is going to have to prove that his deeds can match his words in their final two matches.

Unless they beat fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road next Saturday and then beat West Ham United in the final match of the season at St James' Park on May 24, they could go down for the second time in six seasons.

Dozens of newspaper articles and TV discussions have focused on divisions in the club, highlighting how its famously passionate and loyal fans are at odds with owner Mike Ashley.

The Toon Army were fulsome in their support on Saturday.

Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini wrote an open letter to fans calling for their backing following their shocking 3-0 loss to Leicester last week and at least Carver saw signs of hope.

"We went 1-0 down from another set-piece but showed some character. We didn't show that last week at Leicester and it was good to see," Carver told the BBC.

"The brilliant thing for me was that it was like being in a football stadium again. Everybody was so focused on the football, including me."

"I thought the fans were fantastic, and that's not me paying lip service, that's from the heart."

But the future for Carver and the club remains uncertain.

Derby manager and former England coach Steve McClaren was offered the job for the last three games of the season earlier in the week but turned it down.

Whether he actually takes it next season might depend what division Newcastle are playing in.

But at least West Brom know they will be in the Premier League with the draw guaranteeing they will stay up.

