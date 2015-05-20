LONDON Newcastle United manager John Carver is attempting to wrap his players in a low-tech blanket in a bid to save them from relegation.

Having lost nine of their last 10 Premier League matches, the Magpies need a win against West Ham in the final game of the season on Sunday to guarantee safety.

A loss to the Hammers and a Hull City win over Manchester United would see Newcastle relegated and Carver is doing all he can to tip the odds in his favour; starting with a ban on players using social media.

"People are saying this is the biggest game in six years at this club, and let's be honest, it is," Carver told reporters. "We have got to deal with that.

"There is going to be a lot of media hype which we expect. I have had a chat with the guys and said... try and stay off social media, stay off Twitter, keep off the internet."

Carver does not even want his players watching football on TV in case it tires them out.

"Don't watch football because sometimes mentally that can fatigue you and put a bit of pressure on you," he said.

"It's come to this and we have to deal with it. But I'm looking forward to the challenge that this week will bring.

"I have enough players in that room who realise what this game means. I'm expecting the big players to step up and perform. We have to win the game. If we win, we take care of our own business. Winning is our only thought.

"We need the supporters this weekend. Put all your differences to one side and get behind the team. We will have an inquest after."

Sunday's clash, however, will be played out against a backdrop of fan unrest, with supporters planning a protest against owner Mike Ashley.

The AshleyOut.com group plan to "continue to occupy the ground" after the final whistle regardless of the result and are calling on fellow supporters to join the protest.

"Together we will make it clear that enough is enough and demand -- on the worldwide platform that is Sky Sports -- that the man ultimately responsible for the club's demise into mediocrity, Mike Ashley himself, puts the club up for sale with immediate effect to 'a worthy custodian of such a fine football club'," the AshleyOut campaigners said in a statement on their website.

