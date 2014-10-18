Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
LONDON Newcastle United's home game against Leicester City on Saturday was delayed because of concerns over the safety of a giant video screen inside St James' Park.
"There is currently a short delay in opening the turnstiles for today's game whilst an issue with the new screen is being addressed," a club statement said.
There was no word on how long the kickoff would be delayed.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
LONDON Britain's Kell Brook will defend his IBF welterweight world title against mandatory American challenger Errol Spence Jr. at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground on May 27.