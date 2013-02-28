New Zealand out for 341, lead by 33 runs in Dunedin
WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
LONDON Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul will be out of action for up to five weeks, his manager Alan Pardew said on Thursday.
Netherlands international Krul, 24, suffered an ankle injury in last week's Europa League match against Metalist Kharkiv and sat out Sunday's Premier League win over Southampton.
"His ankle is still a little bit swollen," Pardew told reporters.
"We think he will be out for a maximum four or five weeks but we are hoping for less than that."
Stand-in Rob Elliot is set to continue in goal for Newcastle, who face Swansea City on Saturday, after making his Premier League debut in the 4-2 victory over Southampton.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.