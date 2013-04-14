Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON Newcastle United's Dutch international goalkeeper Tim Krul will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder during Sunday's 3-0 Premier League defeat to arch-rivals Sunderland.
The 25-year-old was forced off after an hour of the derby at St James' Park and replaced by Rob Elliott after awkwardly punching away a free kick from Adam Johnson.
Krul, who has played five times for the Netherlands, had only just returned to the starting line-up after being sidelined for a month with an ankle injury.
Newcastle were trailing 1-0 at the time, but lost after Johnson and David Vaughan added two more to Stephane Sessegnon's opener midway through the first half.
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew said Krul will miss their remaining five league games.
"Tim has dislocated his shoulder and is definitely out for the season," Pardew told reporters.
"The loss of Tim and the goal that was not given for offside were a couple of crucial moments.
"Losing Tim lost me a pair of legs and one sub which was difficult. Those two moments meant Sunderland could see out the win."
The victory was Sunderland's biggest at Newcastle since 1966 and eased their relegation worries.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.