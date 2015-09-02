Football - Newcastle United v Southampton - Barclays Premier League - St James' Park - 9/8/15Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring the second goal for NewcastleAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

Newcastle United's new boys will take time to gel but the side will be a force going forward in the Premier League, summer recruit Georginio Wijnaldum has said.

Newcastle have reportedly spent over 50 million pounds ($76.55 million) this summer on Chancel Mbemba, Wijnaldum, Florian Thauvin, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ivan Toney.

"We have good players but now we must make sure we show we are a good team," the 24-year-old Wijnaldum, the third most expensive signing in the club's history, was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.

"When a lot of players come to a club it can be difficult to gel because you don't know each other properly.

"However, we are going to train hard to make sure we do know each other. Then we can be a big team going forward," the Netherlands international added.

Newcastle currently sit second-bottom in the league table after collecting just two points from four games but Wijnaldum hoped the Magpies will now kick on.

"We are focused on everything. You have to have confidence going forward and feel you can win a trophy. We have that chance here," the former PSV Eindhoven skipper said.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)