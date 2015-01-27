AS Roma's Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa (top) fights for an aerial ball with Genoa's Diego Perotti during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Newcastle United defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa has joined AS Roma on a permanent basis after meeting a contractual condition in the loan agreement between the clubs, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

The France centre half joined Serie A side Roma on loan in September 2014 which has become permanent, the Premier League club said on its website.

British media estimated the transfer fee at about 5.5 million pounds.

Yanga-Mbiwa, 25, was signed by Newcastle on a 5-1/2 year contract from Montpellier in the 2013 January transfer window and made 11 league starts last season.

However, he failed to secure a first-team spot at St James' Park and leaves the north-east club having made a total of 46 appearances under previous manager Alan Pardew.

