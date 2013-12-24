LONDON Former Crystal Palace owner and chairman Ron Noades has died at the age of 76 following a year-long battle with lung cancer.

"The club are saddened to learn of the passing of ... Ron Noades," Palace said on their website (www.cpfc.co.uk) on Tuesday.

"Ron was diagnosed with lung cancer just over a year ago and received chemotherapy, brain radiotherapy and radiotherapy."

Noades, who also had spells as chairman of Wimbledon and Brentford, was in charge of Palace from 1981-98.

The club finished third in the top flight in 1991 and lost the 1990 FA Cup final to Manchester United at Wembley.

