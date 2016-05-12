Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City v Everton - Barclays Premier League - King Power Stadium - 7/5/16Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the premier leagueReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

LONDON Leicester City footballers look set to sweep this year's individual awards after five were named in the 10 nominations for the Premier League Player of the Season.

Playmaker Riyad Mahrez, the PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) Player of the Year, was joined by Football Writers' choice Jamie Vardy, midfielder N'Golo Kante, keeper Kasper Schmeichel and captain Wes Morgan.

Leicester claimed their first top-flight title last week and lead the table by 10 points from Tottenham Hotspur going into the final weekend of the season.

Tottenham trio Harry Kane, PFA Young Player of the Year Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld also made the list of nominees along with Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and West Ham United's Dimitri Payet.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)