Norwich City have signed Spanish midfielder Sergi Canos from Liverpool on a four-year-deal, with the option of a further year, the Engish Championship side said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who is a Spain youth international, played just one Premier League game for Liverpool, having spent the majority of the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Brentford, where he scored seven goals in 38 league appearances.

"From the beginning, Norwich showed very good interest and showed that they believe in me. I'm very excited to be here," Canos told the club's website (www.canaries.co.uk).

"Carrow Road impressed me, I've seen videos of it and it looks an amazing atmosphere and I can't wait to play there."

The Canaries were relegated in their first season back in the top flight, finishing second-bottom with 34 points.

