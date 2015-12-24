Football - Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion - Capital One Cup Third Round - Carrow Road - 23/9/15Norwich's Matt Jarvis celebrates scoring their first goalMandatory Credit: Action Images / Alan WalterLivepic

Winger Matt Jarvis, who joined Norwich City on loan from West Ham United in September, has made a permanent move to the Carrow Road club for an undisclosed fee.

Jarvis, currently sidelined with a knee injury, made 90 appearances and scored six goals for West Ham following his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2012.

The 29-year-old has made seven appearances for Norwich this season, scoring twice, including on his debut in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth on Sept. 12.

"I've really enjoyed my time here so far so I'm delighted to sign on the dotted line. It's nice to get it done before the window opens as the club have shown they really wanted me," Jarvis told Norwich's website (www.canaries.co.uk).

"I had a great start here and hopefully I'll be back up-and-running soon for the rest of the season."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Justin Palmer)