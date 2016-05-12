Norwich City have only themselves to blame for being relegated in their first season back in the Premier League, according to captain Russell Martin.

City's 4-2 home win over Watford on Wednesday proved in vain as Sunderland's 3-0 victory over Everton sent Norwich back into the Championship, along with Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

"Everyone is responsible and we need to learn from it. If you look elsewhere to try and deflect blame then you're kidding yourself," Martin told the club's website (www.canaries.co.uk).

"We have to learn from this season in order to progress. It's all about gearing up for next year and getting over this quickly."

Despite the collective sadness in the dressing room, Martin is hoping the team can record a consolation win when they finish their top-flight campaign at Everton on Sunday.

"The lads are all hurting," the 30-year-old said. "It affects the players and the staff at the football club because ... the Premier League is the pinnacle.

"It's very raw but we need to make sure we finish on a high on Sunday."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)