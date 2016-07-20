Norwich City have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Michael McGovern on a three-year-deal, the Championship club have said.

McGovern, whose heroics in goal helped Northern Ireland to the last 16 of Euro 2016 in their first major competition since the 1986 World Cup finals, was a free agent after his contract with struggling Scottish side Hamilton Academical expired.

The 32-year-old's arrival sees him reunite with Norwich manager Alex Neil, who previously signed the keeper in 2014 while he was the player-manager of the Scottish side.

"Having worked with the gaffer before, that was a big pull for me. I had some interest from elsewhere but I'm really looking forward to working with him again now at Norwich," McGovern told the club's website (www.canaries.co.uk).

The Canaries were relegated in their first season back in England's top flight, finishing second bottom of the table with 34 points.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)