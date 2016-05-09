David McNally has resigned as chief executive of Premier League Norwich City, the club said on their website (www.canaries.co.uk) on Monday.

"David played a leading role as the club erased crippling debts and rose from the lower reaches of League One to the Premier League," the club said in a statement.

"Director of finance Steve Stone has been appointed interim chief executive."

Norwich are on the brink of relegation, four points adrift of safety with two games left. They will be relegated if Sunderland beat Everton on Wednesday.

Norwich host Watford at Carrow Road on Wednesday and finish their campaign at Everton on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)