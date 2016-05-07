Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
Manchester United maintained their push for a Champions League place after a Juan Mata goal on Saturday pushed Norwich City to the brink of relegation.
The Spanish international midfielder again showed his taste for tormenting the Canaries as he scored his fifth goal against them with his 72nd-minute winner.
Cameron Jerome had Norwich's best chance with a header only to be denied by the excellent David de Gea but a mistake from Sebastien Bassong allowed Wayne Rooney to burst through and find Mata, who provided an excellent left-foot finish.
In a game of few chances and little excitement, United were left content with a victory that moves them to within one point of fourth-placed Manchester City.
Norwich, though, are plunged into deeper turmoil in 19th place with just two games left.
(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.