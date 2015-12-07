Norwich City's performance in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat by Watford was "unacceptable", manager Alex Neil has said.

The Canaries have won just once in their last 10 league games, drawing three and losing six, and are above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

"We need to have a look at ourselves and make sure we get back to our standards. We have turned up against the bigger teams but Saturday was a big disappointment," Neil told British media.

"I am not a big talker after the game because I don't see the point in ridiculing and shouting at them when there is nothing they can do about it.

"I have said a few words to them and I let them know that what they did (on Saturday) was not acceptable and we will analyse it and try and improve on that.

"For anybody who is used to winning games and being successful -- in the limited time that I have managed -- it is a sore one to take," he added.

"There is huge disappointment there but it is how you respond and how you react that makes us the team that we want to become."

Norwich, who are 16th in the table with 13 points, host 11th-placed Everton in the league on Saturday.

