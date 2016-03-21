Manager Alex Neil believes the foundations have been laid for Premier League survival after Norwich City registered their third away victory of the season against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The 1-0 win enabled the Canaries to move two points clear of the relegation zone and five behind Crystal Palace, who currently occupy 16th position with a game in hand.

"We're setting foundations to try and build on for these games coming up," the Scot told club's official website (www.canaries.co.uk).

"I'm delighted for the players to get their win, it will give them a huge shot in the arm. It's in our own hands," he said.

With seven games remaining, Norwich are locked in a three-way battle for survival with Newcastle United and Sunderland, the trio separated by just three points and only one of them likely to remain in the top flight next season.

"We have Newcastle and Sunderland at home and we're good at home, so we need to go and perform as well as we have done of late," Neil added.

"People thinking that Norwich are down or Norwich have given up are miles off the mark. We are ready for a fight and we're giving everything we can."

Norwich play Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Sunderland in their next three Premier League fixtures followed by games against Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Norfolk-based club won promotion to the top flight last year and have only once suffered relegation after a single campaign in the Premier League, when Nigel Worthington was in charge for the 2004-05 season.

(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)