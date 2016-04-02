Football Soccer - Norwich City v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 2/4/16Norwich's Timm Klose scores their first goalAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - Norwich City v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 2/4/16Newcastle's Papiss Cisse misses a chance to score

Football Soccer - Norwich City v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 2/4/16Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey and Daryl Janmaat in action with Norwich's Timm Klose

Football Soccer - Norwich City v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 2/4/16z Norwich City's John Ruddy concedes Newcastle's first goal scored by Aleksandar Mitrovic

Football Soccer - Norwich City v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 2/4/16Newcastle's Andros Townsend and Norwich's Martin Olsson

Football Soccer - Norwich City v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 2/4/16Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic scores their first goal

Football Soccer - Norwich City v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 2/4/16Newcastle's Karl Darlow concedes Norwich's third goal scored by Martin Olsson

NORWICH, England, Norwich City snatched a thrilling 3-2 victory over fellow relegation contenders Newcastle United with a last-gasp strike by their Swedish full back Martin Olsson in a thriller at Carrow Road on Saturday.

It was the third time they had led against a Newcastle side, who are now six points behind their opponents despite substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic twice bringing the visitors level.

Norwich went ahead before the break when Swiss defender Timm Klose headed past Newcastle's third-choice keeper Karl Darlow but Mitrovic levelled in the 71st minute with a glancing header before Dieumerci Mbokani put the hosts back in front.

The Congolese international cut in from the left and smashed the ball into the top corner with his right giving Darlow no chance after 74 minutes, but Serbian Mitrovic then scored again, this time with a penalty, in the 86th after Gary O'Neil handled.

Norwich were not finished though as Olsson raced through and hit the winner with a low drive three minutes into added time.

(Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)