Football Soccer - Dinamo Zagreb Press Conference - Emirates Stadium, London, England - 23/11/15Dinamo Zagreb's Ivo Pinto during the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs

Norwich City have signed right back Ivo Pinto from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on a three-and-a-half year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The Portugal under-21 international joined Zagreb in July 2013 and made over 100 appearances, winning the league title in both 2014 and 2015 as well as the 2015 Croatian Cup.

"Ivo has had Champions League experience this season, playing against Arsenal and Bayern Munich where he did very well," manager Alex Neil told the club's website (www.canaries.co.uk).

"He's a Portuguese under-21 international and at only 26 has his best years ahead of him. He is an athletic and good defender and will bring us options at the back."

Norwich kick off their FA Cup campaign against Manchester City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)