Norwich City and Sunderland have been charged with failing to control their players during Saturday's Premier League match at Carrow Road, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The flashpoint occurred early in Sunderland's 3-0 victory, when their defender DeAndre Yedlin was shoved into the advertising hoardings beside the dugout, sparking angry scenes of pushing and shoving between both sides' players and coaching staff.

"It is alleged that in or around the fourth minute of the fixture, both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," the FA said in a statement.

The clubs have until Thursday to respond to the charges.

The win gave third-from-bottom Sunderland a boost in their bid to escape relegation, allowing them to close the gap on fourth-bottom Norwich to one point.

