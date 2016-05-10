Britain Soccer Football - Liverpool v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 8/5/16Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores waves to fans at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Watford will not go easy on relegation contenders Norwich City or Sunderland in their last two games of the season, manager Quique Sanchez Flores said on Tuesday.

The Hornets will play Norwich, currently second-from-bottom in the Premier League, on Wednesday and 17th-placed Sunderland on Sunday.

"We need to be competitive, we need to respect the other team, and other teams don't need to have any doubts about us because we will use the best players we can," Flores told reporters.

"I don't like to play against Norwich and Sunderland because they are fighting against relegation and it's always very sad, but in this case we are the bad boy in the film. This is our role and we need to play it."

Watford, who achieved an unexpected FA Cup semi-final berth, are 13th in the league and have already guaranteed their top-flight survival, sitting 10 points ahead of the relegation zone with two games left.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)